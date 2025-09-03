Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $332.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.32 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

