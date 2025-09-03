Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in XPO by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in XPO by 88.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO Stock Down 2.1%

XPO stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

