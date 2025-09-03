Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 19,876 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,876 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 69.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 525,060 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $5,222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, COO Thomas A. Sa purchased 20,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

