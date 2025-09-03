Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,658.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,520. This represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $442,348. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

