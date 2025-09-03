Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Camden National Corporation $CAC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the first quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Camden National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camden National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.04 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

