Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 887 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY $TRST

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $756.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

