Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. $FFWM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,651 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Foundation worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 159,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

First Foundation Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $481.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.