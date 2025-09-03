Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,082,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 652,644 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

