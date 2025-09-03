Seamus Grady Sells 9,513 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.57. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.08.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
