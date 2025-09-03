Seamus Grady Sells 9,513 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.99 and a 200 day moving average of $248.57. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

