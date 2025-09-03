Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

SWK stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

