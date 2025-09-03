STERIS plc $STE Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get STERIS alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,335 shares of company stock worth $8,822,302. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $241.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.95. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.