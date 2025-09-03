Stoneridge, Inc. $SRI Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Stoneridge worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,224,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stoneridge by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 926,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 755,223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 17,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 702,284 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 561,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 449,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 271,205 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $230.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $227.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

