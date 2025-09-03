StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in StoneX Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in StoneX Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,400. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $3,859,233 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.56.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

