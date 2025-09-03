Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SkyWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 1.51 -$74.91 million ($2.78) -1.52 SkyWest $3.53 billion 1.38 $322.96 million $9.83 12.23

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and SkyWest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility -53.48% N/A -46.15% SkyWest 10.62% 16.69% 5.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surf Air Mobility and SkyWest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 1 2 0 2.67 SkyWest 0 0 4 0 3.00

Surf Air Mobility currently has a consensus price target of $6.58, suggesting a potential upside of 56.30%. SkyWest has a consensus price target of $126.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than SkyWest.

Summary

SkyWest beats Surf Air Mobility on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

