Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,734,000 after buying an additional 51,928 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 78.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 166,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,470,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,442,000 after buying an additional 240,795 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Telephone and Data Systems

In related news, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 73,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $2,872,376.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,640.80. This represents a 47.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $2,623,843.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,649.68. This trade represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,650 shares of company stock worth $10,690,789. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDS

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.