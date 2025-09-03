TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 194.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 935.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 389.66%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $102,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405. This trade represents a 85.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

