The AES Corporation $AES Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

