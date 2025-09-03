The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $380.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%.Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

