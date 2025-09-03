Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 849.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,090,416.05. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,688 shares of company stock valued at $27,593,787. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

