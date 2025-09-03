United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of United Community Banks worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $40,871,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $45,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $34,780,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $29,069,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $16,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCB opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

