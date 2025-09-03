USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.6%

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $235.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $106,363.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,207.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $30,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,073 shares of company stock worth $151,982. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

