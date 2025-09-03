Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Shares of VCTR opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

