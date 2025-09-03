Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. Viper Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

