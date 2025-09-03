Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Get Veritex alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Veritex by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $6,621,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 23.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,111.16. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Sughrue sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $181,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,864. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,699 shares of company stock worth $10,361,627. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.