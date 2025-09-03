Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 102,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $645,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,634.80. This trade represents a 53.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $207,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,578,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065,285.50. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,836 shares of company stock valued at $905,262 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $8.00 target price on Mister Car Wash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.09.

NYSE MCW opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $265.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

