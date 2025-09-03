Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 16,659 Electromed, Inc. $ELMD

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Electromed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Electromed by 57.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 19.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

ELMD opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $36.00 target price on Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Electromed from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

