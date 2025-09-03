Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $307.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.84. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.