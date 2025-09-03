Zscaler, Inc. $ZS Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.57 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,056.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.63.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

