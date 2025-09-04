10,059 Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,851.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 655,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $28,842,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,117,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,160,980. This trade represents a 12.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,167 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,798,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,146,980. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 target price on Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Read Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of KYMR opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.91. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.