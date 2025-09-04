14,260 Shares in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.