1,928 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALG stock opened at $207.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $233.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.72.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

