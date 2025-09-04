31,612 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth $923,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 300,882 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter worth $504,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 453.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 254,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.91 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

