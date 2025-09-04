39,265 Shares in Enhabit, Inc. $EHAB Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Enhabit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 295.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 10.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In related news, CFO Ryan Solomon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 193,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,095.52. This represents a 5.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHAB opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $397.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.69. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.39 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

