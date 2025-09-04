5,305 Shares in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Xencor by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 21,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 380,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Xencor by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,011 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,087.26. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $176,867.26. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,194 shares of company stock worth $103,209 in the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 121.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.