7,771 Shares in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,523,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

