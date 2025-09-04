8,722 Shares in Renasant Co. $RNST Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Renasant alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Renasant Stock Up 0.9%

RNST stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $39.76.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.