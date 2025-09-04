Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

