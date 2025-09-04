Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 882,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 183,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,928. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

