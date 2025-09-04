Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Arete cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $527,243,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

