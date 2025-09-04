AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 3,489 Shares of Site Centers Corp. $SITC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 256.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Site Centers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Site Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Site Centers by 7.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Site Centers by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Site Centers by 61.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Site Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SITC opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $476.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Site Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Site Centers Dividend Announcement

Site Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Site Centers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 189.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Site Centers’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

Site Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

