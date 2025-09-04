AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 2,939 Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,025,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,416,000 after acquiring an additional 361,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,398,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,980,000 after buying an additional 365,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,937,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after buying an additional 228,591 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.3% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,859,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 85,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $353,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,665.96. This represents a 38.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sujoda Management, Llc bought 441,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. This represents a 13.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

