AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 383.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Groupon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,897 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Groupon by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,652 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Groupon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Groupon by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,519 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 48,700.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $989.73 million, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

