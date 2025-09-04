AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,183 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BOH opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 73.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

