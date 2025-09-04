AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 261.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Hawkins by 533.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Hawkins by 118.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $166.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $185.50.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

