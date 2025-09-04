AlphaQuest LLC Invests $60,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after purchasing an additional 221,948 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317,530 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,104,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $210.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.33.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $238.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

