AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. $FL

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,213 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,216 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,735 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,027 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,659 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 216,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Zacks Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Foot Locker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.2%

Foot Locker stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.79. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Franklin Bracken sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $365,589.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 213,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,652. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $557,336.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,985.50. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

