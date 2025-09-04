AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 8,172 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 408,600.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 105,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

