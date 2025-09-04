AlphaQuest LLC Purchases Shares of 248 Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 893.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,966.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $4,047,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,368.40. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,640,295.58. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,487 shares of company stock valued at $27,494,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.93.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $270.12 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $184.80 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.47. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

