AlphaQuest LLC Sells 121 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,663,075.83. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,698,333 shares of company stock valued at $948,956,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $362.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $124.39 and a 52-week high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

