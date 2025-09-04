American Century Companies Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after buying an additional 535,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 436,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 415,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,454,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research upgraded Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,810. This trade represents a 69.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,944.99. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,482 shares of company stock worth $15,393,191. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

